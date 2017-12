Dec 15 (Reuters) - S&P:

* RATINGS ON THAILAND AFFIRMED AT ‘BBB+/A-2’ AND ‘A-/A-2’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* S&P SAYS STABLE OUTLOOK REFLECTS ASSESSMENT THAT THAILAND‘S STRONG CREDIT METRICS WILL OFFSET ONGOING POLITICAL UNCERTAINTIES OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

* S&P SAYS PROJECT THAILAND'S REAL GDP GROWTH TO REMAIN AT MODEST 3.6 PERCENT ANNUALLY OVER 2017-2020 Source bit.ly/2yvP3eM