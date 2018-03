March 2 (Reuters) - S&P:

* S&P SAYS ROMANIA‘BBB-/A-3’ RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK STABLE‍​

* S&P SAYS EVEN THOUGH FISCAL AND EXTERNAL FLOWS HAVE BEEN DETERIORATING IN ROMANIA FOR TWO YEARS, MODERATE DEBT LEVELS PROVIDE AN IMPORTANT BUFFER‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2F8KaAD)