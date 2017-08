Aug 3 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* Scranton, PA GO debt rating raised to 'BB+' on improving finances‍​

* Raised rating on Scranton, PA's GO debt one notch to 'BB+' from 'BB' and assigned its 'BB+' rating to the city's series 2017 GO bonds‍​

* Believes Scranton​ still lacks a realistic long-term plan to address its severely underfunded pensions ‍ Source text: (bit.ly/2vmGRA1) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)