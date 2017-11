Nov 17 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says state of the Netherlands ratings affirmed at ‘AAA/A-1+'; outlook stable

* S&P says stable outlook on the Netherlands reflects expectation that the country would be able to withstand potential financial and economic shocks‍​

* S&P, on Netherlands, says any hit to world trade or a trend toward rising protectionism would hurt the performance of the dutch export sector Source text: (bit.ly/2AWNwRD)