Aug 7 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says Tesla Inc. ratings affirmed following proposed notes issuance; outlook remains negative

* Says affirmed ‘B-’ ratings on Tesla despite higher debt leverage following proposed offering to reflect improved liquidity‍​

* Negative outlook reflects Tesla's increased execution challenges over next 12 months, raising risks related to sustainability of capital structure Source text: (bit.ly/2vHKNfk) Further company coverage: