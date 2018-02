BRIEF-S&P Says Turkey Ratings Affirmed Outlook Remains Negative

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS TURKEY RATINGS AFFIRMED; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE

* S&P SAYS AFFIRMING ‘BB/B’ FOREIGN CURRENCY AND ‘BB+/B’ LOCAL CURRENCY SOVEREIGN RATINGS ON TURKEY AND MAINTAINING NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

* S&P SAYS SEES TURKEY‘S ECONOMY SLOWING DOWN DURING 2018 & 2019 AS STIMULUS WEARS OFF AND FINANCIAL SECTOR‘S LENDING CAPACITY BECOMES MORE FRAGILE

* S&P ON TURKEY SAYS ANY CHANGES IN EXTERNAL FINANCIAL CONDITIONS COULD RESTRICT FINANCIAL, CORPORATE SECTORS' ABILITY TO ROLL OVER LARGE EXTERNAL DEBT Source text: (bit.ly/2CFBSKc)