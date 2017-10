Oct 5 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P says U.S. Virgin Islands public finance authority ratings withdrawn on lack of timely information‍​

* S&P says hurricanes Irma, Maria are likely to weaken U.S. Virgin islands’ economy and finances both in the immediate term and over a longer horizon‍​‍​

* S&P says action follows USVI's indication of intent to stop providing information to support rating on authority's matching fund notes, GRT loan notes​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xYLjUE)