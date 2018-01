Jan 9 (Reuters) -

* S&P SAYS VENEZUELA GLOBAL BOND DUE IN 2020 RATING LOWERED TO ‘D’ FROM ‘CC’

* S&P SAYS ARE AFFIRMING LONG-TERM FOREIGN CURRENCY SOVEREIGN CREDIT RATING ON VENEZUELA AT ‘SD’‍​

* S&P SAYS CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE LISTING REFLECTS OPINION THAT THERE IS ONE-IN-TWO CHANCE THAT VENEZUELA COULD DEFAULT AGAIN WITHIN NEXT THREE MONTHS Source text : (bit.ly/2CXE0C6)