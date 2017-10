Sept 20 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* s&p says virgin islands port authority marine revenue bond rating lowered to ‘b+’ from ‘bbb’ and placed on creditwatch negative‍​

* s&p says rating action reflects view of port's weakened business prospects in aftermath of two hurricanes that struck u.s. Virgin islands in sept‍​