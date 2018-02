Feb 1 (Reuters) - SPACE HELLAS SA :

* SAYS - AS SUBCONTRACTOR OF INTRAKAT - HAS BEEN AWARDED THE IMPLEMENTATION OF FRAPORT GREECE PROJECT

* SAYS THE PROJECT INCLUDES AN INTEGRATED ACCESS CONTROL SYSTEM (ACS) AND A VIDEO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (VMS) Source text: bit.ly/2GCCgwg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)