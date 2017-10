Oct 11 (Reuters) - Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd

* ‍Entered share sale & purchase agreement with shareholders of associated company, Spackman Media Group ​

* Will purchase about 900,000 common voting shares of SMGL at US$3 per share by issuing ordinary shares of co valuing $2.7 million​

* ‍Upon completion of SPA, co's shareholding interest in SMGL will increase from 26.17 pct to 29.12 pct​