BRIEF-Spain's Bankia expects new strategic plan by Jan or Feb

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia CEO Jose Sevilla:

* Says the bank expects to announce a new strategic plan by next January or February

* Says sees opportunities for Spanish state to reduce its stake in Bankia further by year-end

* Says political uncertainty in Catalonia played a role in postponing further Bankia sale but is optimistic there will be further privatisation before year-end

* Says there is room in the next few years for Bankia to increase its dividend pay-out, but so far it has not been changed