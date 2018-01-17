BRIEF-Spain's NH Hotels expects to beat 2018 EBITDA target of 260 mlns euros

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s NH Hotels CEO Ramon Aragones:

* Says expects to beat original 2018 core profit (EBITDA) target of 260 million euros ($318 million)

* Says expects dividend to rise to 0.15 euros per share in 2018 from 0.1 euros per share in 2017

* Says expects payout to reach 50 percent of profit by 2019

* Says average daily rate (ADR) for its hotel rooms to rise to above 100 euros this year

* ADR has risen 5.8 percent a year on average over the last four years to 96 euros in September 2017 ($1 = 0.8175 euros)