June 15 (Reuters) - Spain's Unicaja:

* Says registers the prospectus for its initial public offering (IPO) with the Spanish market regulator CNMV

* Says sets price range for IPO at 1.1 euros ($1.23) per share to 1.4 euros per share

* Says aims to start trading on the Spanish stock exchange on June 30 Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)