Nov 15 (Reuters) - SPAR GROUP LTD:

* FY ‍REVENUE OF 97.17 BILLION RAND VERSUS 92.23 BILLION RAND YEAR AGO

* FY ‍DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 946.4 CENTS VERSUS 1,009.4​ CENTS YEAR AGO

* ‍APPROVED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 435 CENTS PER SHARE​