BRIEF-Spar Group Says Sales Rise 7 Pct Over 17-Weeks To Jan. 27

Feb 7 (Reuters) - SPAR GROUP LTD:

* ‍INCREASED SALES BY 7.0% FROM R31.6 BILLION TO R33.8 BILLION FOR SEVENTEEN (17) WEEK TRADING PERIOD ENDED 27 JANUARY 2018​

* FOR 17-WEEK, SALES IN SOUTH AFRICA INCREASED BY 7.9%, WHICH WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY NEWLY ACQUIRED S.BUYS PHARMACEUTICAL BEING RECOGNISED

* ‍ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS FOR 17-WEEKS TRADING PERIOD, SOUTH AFRICAN SALES INCREASED BY 6.4%, REFLECTING CONTINUED WEAK CONSUMER SPEND​

* ‍IN EURO CURRENCY TERMS, IRISH BUSINESS INCREASED TURNOVER BY 4.7% DURING 17-WEEK PERIOD​

* ‍COMBINED WITH A SLIGHTLY WEAKENED RAND, IRISH BUSINESS REPORTED SALES GROWTH OF 11.1% FOR 17-WEEK PERIOD​

* ‍SWISS BUSINESS CONTINUED TO REFLECT NEGATIVE MARKET CONDITIONS AND SALES DECLINED -5.6% IN RAND TERMS FOR 17-WEEK PERIOD​