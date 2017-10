Oct 9 (Reuters) - SPAR NORD BANK A/S:

* SPAR NORD ISSUES TIER 2 CAPITAL

* ‍ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH A NUMBER OF SWEDISH INVESTORS TO ISSUE NEW TIER 2 CAPITAL IN FORM OF A BOND LOAN IN AMOUNT OF SEK 600 MILLION (APPROX. DKK 470 MILLION)​

* ‍BOND LOAN HAS A MATURITY OF 10 YEARS AND CAN BE CALLED AFTER 5 YEARS​

* ‍COUPON IS 3 MONTH STIBOR PLUS A MARGIN (SEK) OF 250 BASIS POINTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)