June 8 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Oestlandet IPO-SPBNK.OL

* Says IPO offering, including over-allotment option, is covered throughout indicative price range of NOK 74.5-82

* Bank valued at up to NOK 8.7 billion ($1.03 billion) in IPO

* Joint bookrunners are SpareBank 1 Markets, Pareto Securities and Swedbank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4771 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)