Aug 11 (Reuters) - SPAREBANK 1 OSTFOLD AKERSHUS:

* Q2 NET INCOME NOK 134.1 ‍​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 102.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK 91.1 MILLION VERSUS NOK 89.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 LOAN LOSSES NOK 3.3 MILLION VERSUS REVERSAL OF LOAN LOSSES NOK 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS SMALL AMOUNT OF LOSS FOR 2017 IN TOTAL