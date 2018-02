Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 Sr Bank Asa:

* SPAREBANK 1 SR-BANK (SRBANK); STRONG RESULT WITH SIGNIFICANT INCOME GROWTH, GOOD COST CONTROL AND LOWER LOSSES

* Q4 NET PROFIT NOK ‍559​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 524 MILLION)

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK ‍819​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 827 MILLION)

‍DIVIDEND PROPOSED BY BOARD FOR 2017 HAS BEEN SET AT NOK 4.25 PER SHARE.​