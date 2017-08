BRIEF-Sparebanken Møre Q2 net interest income flat at NOK ‍268​ mln

Aug 10 (Reuters) - SPAREBANKEN MORE:

* Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME NOK ‍268​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 268 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 NET INCOME NOK 130 MILLION VERSUS NOK 181 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍SPAREBANKEN MØRE'S LOSSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LOW IN 2017​

* Q2 PROFIT BEFORE LOSSES: NOK 180 MILLION (NOK 227 MILLION)

* GOOD RESULTS ARE EXPECTED IN 2017, WITH A RETURN ON EQUITY REACHING THE TARGET OF 10 %

* IS TARGETING COST INCOME RATIO TARGET OF LESS THAN 45 % IN 2017

