BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics Enters Into A Spk-9001 Manufacture And Supply Agreement With Pfizer

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - ON FEB 16, CO ENTERED INTO A SPK-9001 MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER - SEC FILING

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL PAY CO $7 MILLION UPON EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - THE AGREEMENT IS TO MANUFACTURE AND DELIVER TO PFIZER SPARK-9001 BULK DRUG SUBSTANCE

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, PFIZER MAY MAKE A SECOND PAYMENT TO CO OF UP TO $7 MILLION

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - CO WILL BEGIN SPARK-9001 BULK DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018