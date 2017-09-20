BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Genethon

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Genethon

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - ‍specific genetic target and financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed​

* Spark Therapeutics Inc -co ‍ has option to develop and commercialize any gene therapy that results from licensing agreement​

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - under terms of agreement, Genethon will collaborate with Spark Therapeutics on further preclinical research activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: