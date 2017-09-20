FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Genethon
September 20, 2017 / 11:50 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Genethon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Spark Therapeutics enters into licensing agreement with Genethon

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - ‍specific genetic target and financial terms of agreement have not been disclosed​

* Spark Therapeutics Inc -co ‍ has option to develop and commercialize any gene therapy that results from licensing agreement​

* Spark Therapeutics Inc - under terms of agreement, Genethon will collaborate with Spark Therapeutics on further preclinical research activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

