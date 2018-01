BRIEF-Spark Therapeutics Enters Into Licensing, Supply Agreement For Investigational Voretigene Neparvovec Outside U.S.

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS ENTERS INTO A LICENSING AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR INVESTIGATIONAL VORETIGENE NEPARVOVEC OUTSIDE THE U.S.

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO RECEIVE $105 MILLION AS AN UPFRONT FEE UNDER AGREEMENT

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - CO ALSO ENTERED INTO A SEPARATE AGREEMENT TO MANUFACTURE AND SUPPLY INVESTIGATIONAL VORETIGENE NEPARVOVEC TO NOVARTIS

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MILLION IN CASH MILESTONE PAYMENTS

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - NO OTHER PROGRAMS IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ PIPELINE ARE PART OF THIS AGREEMENT

* SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC - CO IS ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ROYALTY PAYMENTS ON NET SALES OF INVESTIGATIONAL VORETIGENE NEPARVOVEC OUTSIDE U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: