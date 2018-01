Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sparkle Roll Group Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT NET PROFIT OF GROUP FOR YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2018 WILL INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY

* EXPECTED REASON DUE TO ‍ CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING TREATMENT ON INVESTMENT IN B&O, INCREASING CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT​ BY ABOUT HK$580 MILLION