August 14, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp announces increased 2017 production guidance and second quarter financial and operating results

* Increasing 2017 annual production guidance to 21,600 boe/d from 21,080 boe/d, representing annual production per share growth of 14%.

* Maintaining 2017 drilling and maintenance capital budget of $145 million

* Spartan Energy Corp qtrly ffo $0.26

* Qtrly average production of 22,061 boe/d, comprised of 92% oil and liquids, representing an increase of 143%

* Production costs in quarter were $18.47 per boe, up from $17.56 in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

