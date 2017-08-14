FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
WORLD
North Korea holds off on Guam missile plan
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
CRICKET
Dhoni no automatic choice for one-day matches: chief selector
India celebrates Independence Day
PHOTO FOCUS
India celebrates Independence Day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 12:08 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Spartan Energy qtrly FFO $0.26

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Spartan Energy Corp

* Spartan Energy Corp announces increased 2017 production guidance and second quarter financial and operating results

* Increasing 2017 annual production guidance to 21,600 boe/d from 21,080 boe/d, representing annual production per share growth of 14%.

* Maintaining 2017 drilling and maintenance capital budget of $145 million

* Spartan Energy Corp qtrly ffo $0.26

* Qtrly average production of 22,061 boe/d, comprised of 92% oil and liquids, representing an increase of 143%

* Production costs in quarter were $18.47 per boe, up from $17.56 in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.