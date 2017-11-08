BRIEF-SpartanNash Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Spartannash Co
* SpartanNash announces third quarter fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.54 from continuing operations
* Q3 loss per share $3.31 from continuing operations
* Q3 sales $1.91 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SpartanNash Co - now expects a reported loss from continuing operations of approximately $2.04 to $2.10 per diluted share for 2017
* SpartanNash Co - now expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of approximately $2.06 to $2.12 for 2017
* Spartannash co - expects capital expenditures for fiscal year 2017 to now be in range of $71.0 million to $73.0 million