March 1 (Reuters) - SpartanNash Co:

* SPARTANNASH CO - ‍ON FEBRUARY 27, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD TO 13 DIRECTORS - SEC FILING​

* SPARTANNASH CO - ‍ ON FEBRUARY 27, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO APPOINTED MATTHEW MANNELLY AND GREGG TANNER TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCIES​