July 12 (Reuters) - Speciality Restaurants Ltd

* Says entered into franchise agreement on July 11 with Resolute Restaurant Management LLC

* Franchisee to open 3 franchise restaurants under brand 'mainland China Asia Kitchen' in United Arab Emirates within time stipulated in franchise deal

* Says co will manage day to day operations of restaurant and charge franchise fees and management fees