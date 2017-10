Oct 18 (Reuters) - Specialty Fashion Group Ltd

* ‍Anticipates first half underlying EBITDA to be in range of $14.0 mln to $17.0 mln versus $30.4 mln last year​

* ‍FY underlying EBITDA is expected to be in range of $14 mln to $20 mln versus $26.7 mln underlying EBITDA reported in FY17​