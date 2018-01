BRIEF-Spectra Energy Partners Says Unit Issued $400 Mln In Aggregate Principal Amount Of Senior Notes Due 2028

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Spectra Energy Partners Lp:

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP - ‍ ON JAN 9 UNIT ISSUED $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.50% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028 - SEC FILING​

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP SAYS UNIT ALSO ISSUED $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.15% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048 ​

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS - TO USE PART OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND EXPANSION PROJECTS & CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ON TEXAS EASTERN PIPELINE SYSTEM​

* SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS - ‍UNIT TO ALSO USE PART OF NET PROCEEDS TO MAKE DISTRIBUTION TO CO REGARDING FUNDS ADVANCED TO UNIT IN SEPT 2017​