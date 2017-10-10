FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spectra7 announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 10, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 7 days ago

BRIEF-Spectra7 announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍expects to report revenues for quarter ended September 30, 2017 of approximately $2.0 million​

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍delayed shipments expected to impact Q3 results​

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍expects to return to a normal shipping schedule in Q4 of 2017​

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - encountered manufacturing delays, supply-side push outs late in quarter, impacting Q3 revenue

* Spectra7 Microsystems- Q3 2017​ ‍operating expenditures for co, excluding non-cash items, are expected to increase by $0.3 million from prior quarter

* Spectra7 Microsystems says ‍“production ramp issues and supply constraints left unfilled orders on books as quarter ended”​

* Spectra7 Microsystems - ‍in Q3 gross margin as percentage of revenues projected to fall in range of 55-58%, reflecting new product ramp-up costs in Q3​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.