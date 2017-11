Nov 6 (Reuters) - Spectra7 Microsystems Inc

* Spectra7 says semiconductor industry veteran joins as CFO

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍Darren Ma has assumed company’s CFO role​

* Spectra7 Microsystems Inc - ‍Ma is taking over CFO role from David Mier, who is retiring from company​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: