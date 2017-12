Dec 13 (Reuters) - Spectral Medical Inc:

* SPECTRAL MEDICAL TO LAUNCH TORAYMYXIN/EAA IN CANADA IN Q1 2018

* SPECTRAL MEDICAL INC - ENTERED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CASTER MEDICAL SYSTEM TO LAUNCH TORAYMYXIN AND EAA IN CANADA COMMENCING IN Q1 OF 2018​