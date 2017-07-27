FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.71
July 27, 2017 / 10:52 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Holdings Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc

* Spectrum brands holdings reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.71

* Q3 earnings per share $1.31

* Q3 sales $1.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.38 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Spectrum brands holdings inc - fiscal 2017 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $575-$590 million

* Spectrum brands holdings inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $105 million to $115 million

* Spectrum brands expects 2017 net sales to grow above category rates, along with anticipated negative impact from foreign exchange of about 70 to 90 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

