BRIEF-Spectrum Brands Q1 Sales $646.5 Million

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc:

* SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.38 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.07 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q1 SALES ROSE 7.3 PERCENT TO $646.5 MILLION

* ‍REAFFIRM FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE OF $620-$640 MILLION​

* SPECTRUM BRANDS - ‍ACTIVELY MARKETING PERSONAL CARE & SMALL APPLIANCES BUSINESSES IN LIGHT OF INTENTION TO DIVEST GLOBAL BATTERIES & APPLIANCES SEGMENT​

* ‍EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 REPORTED NET SALES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO GROW ABOVE CATEGORY RATES FOR MOST CATEGORIES​

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $110 MILLION TO $120 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26, REVENUE VIEW $635.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S