BRIEF-Spectrum brands Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
* Spectrum Brands Holdings reports solid fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results, announces projects Alpha and Ignite to further support long-term growth ambitions
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.35
* Q4 earnings per share $1.63
* Q4 sales $1.32 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.3 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - fiscal 2018 adjusted free cash flow is projected to be approximately $620-$640 million
* Says capital expenditures are expected to be between $110 million to $120 million for FY18
* Spectrum Brands Holdings - for FY18 anticipates positive impact from foreign exchange of approximately 160 -180 basis points based upon current rates
* Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc - expects fiscal 2018 reported net sales to grow above category rates for most categories