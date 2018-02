Feb 5 (Reuters) - Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ROLONTIS™ (EFLAPEGRASTIM) MET THE PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN THE PHASE 3 ADVANCE STUDY

* SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS - PLANS TO FILE BLA FOR RECOVER PHASE 3 STUDY IN Q4 THIS YEAR