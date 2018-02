Feb 27 (Reuters) - Speedcast International Ltd:

* FY ‍PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $5.5 MILLION VERSUS $5.9 MILLION​

* FY ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $514.2 MILLION VERSUS $218.0​ MILLION

* APPROVED FINAL DIVIDEND AUD 4.80 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍CFO IAN BALDWIN WILL BE LEAVING CO​‍​