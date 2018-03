BRIEF-Speedway Motorsports Reports Q4 EPS Of $2.77

March 7 (Reuters) - Speedway Motorsports Inc:

* SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND PROVIDES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00 TO $1.20

* Q4 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 REVENUE $76.4 MILLION

* SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS - ESTIMATES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX $20 MILLION - $30 MILLION

* SPEEDWAY MOTORSPORTS - ‍NON-RECURRING BENEFITS OF INCOME TAX LAW CHANGES OF $119.4 MILLION OR $2.91 PER DILUTED SHARE IN 2017​