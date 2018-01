Jan 5 (Reuters) - Speedy Global Holdings Ltd:

* ‍SKY HALO HOLDINGS LTD, CHAN HUNG KWONG, TANG WAI SHAN & AU WAI SHING ENTERED INTO A MOU

* MOU ‍REGARDING POSSIBLE SALE OF 402.6 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN SHARE CAPITAL OF CO​

* ‍APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF SHARES WITH EFFECT FROM 9:00 A.M. ON 8 JANUARY 2018​