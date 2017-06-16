FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan
June 16, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SPI Energy announces substitution listing plan

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd announces substitution listing plan

* SPI Energy Co Ltd says has had discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares for trading in substitution for its American depositary shares

* Subsequent to termination date, Nasdaq may suspend trading of co's ADSs until such time as substitution listing shall taken effect

* Upon effectiveness of substitution listing, ordinary shares represented by ADSs will trade on Nasdaq under symbol of "SPI"

* Discussions with Nasdaq seeking to list ordinary shares of co for trading in substitution for ADSs, each representing 10 ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

