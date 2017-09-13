BRIEF-SPI Energy enters amendment of Deposit Agreement with The Bank of New York Mellon

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy Co Ltd Announces amendment of its deposit agreement

* SPI Energy Co Ltd - ‍ entered an amendment with Bank of New York Mellon to amend Deposit Agreement dated as of November 5, 2015​

* SPI Energy Co Ltd - amendment provides that upon termination of Deposit Agreement, outstanding ADSS to be exchanged on a mandatory basis for ordinary shares of co​

* SPI Energy Co Ltd - ‍amendment will become effective on September 18, 2017.​