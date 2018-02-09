BRIEF-SpiceJet Announces Waivers For Passengers Flying To And From Maldives

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spicejet Ltd:

* CITING ONGOING CRISIS IN MALDIVES, CO HAS ANNOUNCED WAIVERS ON VARIOUS CHARGES TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON PASSENGERS​

* FOR TRAVEL PERIOD BETWEEN 8 - 14 FEB, PASSENGERS OPTING TO CANCEL TICKETS WILL BE OFFERED FULL REFUND, CANCELLATION CHARGES WAIVED OFF Source text: [Sighting the ongoing crisis which has emerged in Maldives, SpiceJet has announced waivers on various charges to minimize the impact on the passengers. For travel period between 8 - 14 February to and from Male, passengers opting to cancel their tickets will be offered full refund and cancellation charges will be waived off. For all change requests, SpiceJet will waiver the change charges only and will charge the fare difference. Passengers who do not want to travel, will be processed full refund.]