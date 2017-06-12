FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-SpiceJet says launch of operations under UDAN scheme
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
technology
Facebook makes new bid for TV viewers with expanded video
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 12, 2017 / 10:59 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-SpiceJet says launch of operations under UDAN scheme

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd

* Says launch of operations under UDAN (ude desh ka aam naagrik) scheme Source text - ( SpiceJet has today, announced the launch of operations under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. Giving wings to the first-of-its-kind scheme in the world conceived to stimulate regional connectivity, the airline, today announced the launch of two new daily direct flights on the routes of Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai effective 10th July 2017.) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.