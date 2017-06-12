BRIEF-SpiceJet says launch of operations under UDAN scheme

June 12 (Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd

* Says launch of operations under UDAN (ude desh ka aam naagrik) scheme Source text - ( SpiceJet has today, announced the launch of operations under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. Giving wings to the first-of-its-kind scheme in the world conceived to stimulate regional connectivity, the airline, today announced the launch of two new daily direct flights on the routes of Mumbai-Porbandar-Mumbai and Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai effective 10th July 2017.)