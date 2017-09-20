FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SpiceJet to waive off cancellation charges due to rains, runway closure at Mumbai airport
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Pitting wild boars against dogs
Editor's Picks
Pitting wild boars against dogs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
September 20, 2017 / 8:18 AM / in a month

BRIEF-SpiceJet to waive off cancellation charges due to rains, runway closure at Mumbai airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd

* Says due to torrential rains and runway closure at Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has decided to waive off cancellation charges

* Says ‍rescheduling charges have also been waived off and passengers will only be required to pay fare difference​

* Says is offering a full refund to passengers booked to travel to/from Mumbai on Sept 20 Source text - [SpiceJet statement Due to torrential rains and runway closure at the Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has decided to waive off cancellation charges and is offering a full refund to passengers booked to travel to/from Mumbai on September 20th.] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.