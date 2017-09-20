BRIEF-SpiceJet to waive off cancellation charges due to rains, runway closure at Mumbai airport

Sept 20 (Reuters) - SpiceJet Ltd

* Says due to torrential rains and runway closure at Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has decided to waive off cancellation charges

* Says ‍rescheduling charges have also been waived off and passengers will only be required to pay fare difference​

* Says is offering a full refund to passengers booked to travel to/from Mumbai on Sept 20 Source text - [SpiceJet statement Due to torrential rains and runway closure at the Mumbai airport, SpiceJet has decided to waive off cancellation charges and is offering a full refund to passengers booked to travel to/from Mumbai on September 20th.]