FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Spirit Airlines August 2017 load factor falls 0.9 percentage points ‍​
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 9:33 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Spirit Airlines August 2017 load factor falls 0.9 percentage points ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit Airlines Inc - Load factor for August 2017 was 86.2 percent, a decrease of 0.9 percentage points compared to August 2016 - SEC filing‍​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - Traffic in August 2017 increased 20.6 percent versus August 2016‍​

* Spirit Airlines - Through September 13, 2017, canceled 1,255 flights related to Hurricane Irma

* Spirit Airlines - September operations have, and will continue to be, impacted by Hurricane Irma

* Spirit Airlines Inc - August capacity increase of 21.9 percent

* Spirit Airlines Inc - “Anticipate we will be back to regular operations in all our Florida airports within the next few days”

* Spirit Airlines - Too soon to assess financial impact of Hurricane Irma on Q3, Q4 results but "we do expect it to be significant‍​" Source text: (bit.ly/2jtxPg1) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.