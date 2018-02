BRIEF-Spirit Airlines Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc:

* SPIRIT AIRLINES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $3.63

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15.3 PERCENT TO $667 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* ‍AIRCRAFT FUEL EXPENSE INCREASED IN Q4 2017 BY 38.5 PERCENT, OR $48.7 MILLION, COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​

* ‍ Q4 2017 COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS AND FUEL OF 5.20 CENTS, DOWN 4.4 PERCENT​

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS) OF 6.32 BILLION, UP 17.9 PERCENT​

* QTRLY ‍LOAD FACTOR 81.6 PERCENT VERSUS 81.4 PERCENT​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE PER ASM (TRASM) 8.62 CENTS, DOWN 1.8 PERCENT​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71, REVENUE VIEW $665.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍GAAP NET INCOME FOR Q4 2017 INCLUDED A ONE-TIME NON-CASH $199.3 MILLION TAX CREDIT​