BRIEF-Spirit Airlines reports third quarter 2017 results

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc

* Spirit Airlines reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $687.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $686.1 million

* Spirit Airlines - ‍estimates hurricanes, revenue overhang from pilot work action earlier in year, negatively impacted Q3 revenue by about $40 million​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - ‍total revenue per available seat mile (trasm) for Q3 2017 decreased 6.3 percent compared to same period last year​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - ‍during Q3 2017, Spirit canceled over 1,650 flights related to hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria.​

* Spirit Airlines - ‍on October 25, board authorized repurchase program of up to $100 million in aggregate value of shares of common stock​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - new buyback ‍authorization will expire on October 25, 2018​

* Spirit Airlines Inc - ‍Q3 cost per available seat mile excluding special items and fuel of 5.42 cents, a decrease of 1.1 percent​

* Spirit Airlines - co, ‍its pilots, represented by air line pilots association, remain in open contract negotiations